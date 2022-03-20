DeMbare switches off Kariba

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . (1) 2

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . (0) 0

A GOAL in each half by Emmanuel Paga and teenager Bill Antonio saw Harare giants Dynamos record a third consecutive win in a cagey Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Paga gave Dembare an eighth minute lead from the penalty spot after Diro Nyenye handled under pressure to clear Antonio’s cross from the right.

From there onwards it was ZPC Kariba, who dominated the match in search for an equaliser but Dynamos managed to hold on to their lead.

Antonio, who put up a man of the match performance for DeMbare last week, ended the match as a contest in stoppage time blasting home from close range after a sweeping counter attack move.

It was a far from convincing display by the Glamour Boys, who were disjointed and were also prone to mistakes but they still managed to get maximum points.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya was happy with the result, but had reservations about the performance, especially going forward.

“I am very happy with the performance of the team and of course you always want more from your team. Defensively we put up a good show, but offensively we were not as fluid as we normally do,” Ndiraya said.

“At the end of the day what is important are three points, we got three points today but most importantly we got three wins on the trot, which is quite remarkable.

“That was our target and of course we go step by step, game by game. We got two wins in a row today we got three so our next target is four,” Ndiraya said.

ZPC Kariba brought a physical presence into the game and pressed Dynamos high up the field and they could not build from the back as they normally do.

However, the early penalty threw off their game plan as they went on the offensive in search of an equaliser.

Despite dominating possession ZPC Kariba failed to create clear goal scoring opportunities.

Dynamos always looked dangerous on the counter attack and the visitors were lucky not to concede another penalty after goalkeeper Arnold Munkuli brought down Shadreck Nyahwa in the box.

ZPC Kariba came close on the stroke of halftime after Collen Muleya’s header sailed just wide from a Bright Chayambuka corner kick.

In the second half, ZPC Kariba continued to probe but it was Paga who had a chance to double the hosts’ lead but he failed to make meaningful contact with Antonio’s dangerous cross across the face of goal.

The visitors coach Godfrey Tamirepi was disappointed with the result but applauded his team for their performance.

“We had a very good game. It’s unfortunate that we lost and I would say we were dealt a big blow by the early penalty we conceded.

“But after that we never looked down and we kept probing and we created more chances than our opponents. I would say the performance was good but the result was bad but we take a lot of positives from this game,” Tamirepi said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week Eight results and fixtures

Yesterday: Chicken Inn 2-1 Black Rhinos; Yadah 0-0 Bulawayo City; FC Platinum 0-1 Ngezi Platinum; Dynamos 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Today: Caps United vs Highlanders (NSS, live on ZTN.); Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva); Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium); Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium); Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium).