Letter to my people: Gushungo is turning in his grave

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People,

When I told you that Baba will rule from the grave, you thought I was joking.

Did you all not hear that Harare provincial minister saying Gushungo was at the rally in Chitungwiza? Kkkk.

This man was appointed by Launchmore, he serves Launchmore and Launchmore has been in power for five years, but, still what was at the top of his mind was Gushungo.

Gushungo hoye!!!

That’s Baba for you, he is in charge even from the grave.

They try to erase his name from history, they try to airbrush his contribution and also to minimise his effort, but the people know their leaders kkk.

I wonder what went through Launchmore’s mind when he heard his own minister shouting Gushungo at the rally.

I don’t know how many times I have to tell you this, but Baba was a true leader and his legacy lives to this day.

Let me address the elephant in the room.

We all saw Robert Junior decked in Zanu PF colours and being paraded at a rally.

Before you ask anything, there’s freedom of association in this country kkkk.

We are dealing with predators and vultures, whose only thought in life is to desecrate Baba’s legacy.

We are hurt that they want to exhume him and bury him at a shrine where he refused to go.

As a family, we have to do everything to ensure that we protect Baba’s legacy and that is why you saw Junior there.

To let you in on a family secret, Junior’s moves were all calculated to persevere Baba’s remains as they are.

I want to assure you, Junior is as bitter as I am about how Baba was treated and his little cameo at the rally was nothing more than appeasing those in charge.

Junior deserves more credit than he is getting. We are playing the long game and when the time is right, we will strike.

For now, we need to look at all avenues to ensure that Baba’s remains are left where they are.

There are rumours that we are broke and Junior’s attendance at the rally was meant to get us some money. Whoever is saying that must stop it.

We have enough money to take care of ourselves.

Keep spreading your rumours and let’s see if that affects my shopping budget.

The most ironic thing I’ve heard in my life is the so-called presidential borehole drilling scheme.

In the year of our lord 2022, we still have people that celebrate boreholes in urban centres. This is how we are moving backwards as a country.

Clean water should be a right for everyone in the country and boreholes should never be celebrated.

While Launchmore is doing it for votes, this country is being dragged into the Stone Age, where mediaeval stuff is being celebrated as progress.

No president in this day and age should be advocating for drilling of boreholes, but rather the concentration should be on clean piped water.

Cry my beloved country. Baba must be turning in his grave at the developments in this country.

These people grabbed power on the basis that they wanted to improve your fortunes, but instead, they’ve taken the country backwards.

Yesterday, the country held by-elections and I hope the people chose the leaders they want.

Speaking of elections — I miss the days when we would rock up to Highfields to cast our votes with Baba.

Oh the good old days.

Anyway, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) hasn’t covered itself in glory and there might be a need to disband that body.

So far they have failed to explain anomalies in the voters’ roll, why they moved people from one polling station to another or even why some people’s names are missing from the register.

I don’t want to accuse Zec of anything because I don’t have evidence, but their conduct in these by-elections leaves a lot to be desired.

In the next 12 months or so, the opposition has a duty to ensure that Zec is held to account.

Transparency should be the keyword in the next few months, with Zec taken to task about its shortcomings.

Is there anything that Queen Bee doesn’t own in this country?

I see he has taken over the renovation of Rufaro Stadium and some say he has his eyes on Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

Look, I won’t say anything but something smells very fishy.

How can we have one person being involved in mining, insurance, banking, fuel, sponsorship of teams, hospitals and renovation of stadiums?

This is a red flag and such a person deserves being investigated rather than being praised.

We all saw state capture in South Africa, what we are seeing in Zimbabwe is even worse and two generations from now, we will still be paying for this grand theft.

Bad cops spoil the war

Gushungo Woyeeee!

Amai Woyeeee!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)