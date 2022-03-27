Triangle in stunning comeback

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO CITY… (1) 1

TRIANGLE… (0) 3

TRIANGLE produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Veteran striker Donald Ngoma netted a brace with the other goal coming Walter Sande in the second half, cancelling a first half, City goal by Melikhaya Ncube.

Bulawayo City dominated for the better part of the first half but they will rue the opportunities they failed to convert, allowing the Sugar Sugar Boys to get an equaliser a minute into the second half.

Ncube took advantage and pounced on a rebound after a Nqobile Ndlovu attempt to beat Triangle goalkeeper Geofrey Chitsumba.

But the visitors came back from the second half fired up and Ngoma shot past substitute goalkeeper Elton Sibanda from inside the penalty box in the 46th minute.

Ngoma was at it again in the 65th minute with a header, receiving a cross from the left by substitute Tinashe Kabanda.

Three minutes later Walter Sande made it three for Triangle from inside the box, coming to the end of a Dzingai Murambamurivo pass.

The local authority side’s Ncube had given them a false hope four minutes into the game.

For a side that was hastily assembled after a player exodus during the transfer window after the departure of Taurayi Mangwiro, coach Jairos Tapera has done well, competing with the leading pack.

“I am happy we picked up at the end of the first half. The first goal brought us back into the game. I am happy for the boys. I think they are doing very well. The first 10 minutes were just like hell. We were disorganised and losing possession unnecessarily,” Tapera said after the match.

His counterpart Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube said he doesn’t want to apportion blame on any individual.

“I am one guy who is very disappointed. We were in control, but the turning point was the substitution of the goalkeeper. We lost as a team.

“Another turning point was the injury of our top man Mgcini Sibanda. We will still soldier on,” Beefy said.

Ncube had another chance to put City ahead in the 10th minute but his effort from outside the box missed the target.

Sibanda’s header sailed over the cross bar in the 18th minute after he was set up by Nyasha Gurende.

Triangle got their chances and buried them to walk away with three points away from home.