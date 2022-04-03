Chipfumbu keeps UFC dream alive

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZIMBABWEAN Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Sylvester Chipfumbu is stopping at nothing in his bid to break into the American Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Chipfumbu recently made huge strides in his dream following an emphatic victory at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Warriors African edition when he wobbled Cape Verde’s Helder Fernandez, with some quick combinations throughout the fight.

Undoubtedly it was a good return to Abu Dhabi especially after being cowed into submission by Brazilian Vinicius de Oliveira on his debut in the UAE Warriors 24 in October.

What pained him the most was losing in front of UFC President Dana Frederick White, who he had hoped to impress.

At that point it seemed as if he had squandered his golden opportunity to gain entry into the UFC ring.

But after dispatching Helder Hernandez, the reigning EFC Bantamweight Champion is brimming with confidence that he will achieve his ultimate goal.

For him, the imminent goal is to be the UAE Warriors Africa edition Champion which he believes is a stepping stone towards the UFC dream.

“I can’t even express what went through my mind the moment I was announced as the winner in the UAE Warriors 24,” Chipfumbu said in an interview with The Sports Hub.

“Remember, this was my second appearance at this stage and the nostalgia of the last fight seemed to get the better of me but I maintained my calmness.

“Last time, I was hoping to impress considering the number of dignitaries from the UFC that were present including the President Dana White.

“I thought it could turn out to be my day and a golden opportunity to get what I want but it didn’t turn out as I planned.

“This time I feel that with patience I can reach my goals. I have been doing my part to workout very hard and practice every move.”

Chipfumbu strongly feels his first step is to conquer in the UAE Warriors Africa edition where he arrived with a bang, after he beat Hernandez.

“The first step is to become a UAE Warriors Africa edition champion and try to defend it by the end of the year.

“But the ultimate goal is always to fight in the UFC, that has always been the dream and I’m going to accomplish it whatsoever,” Chipfumbu declared.

Another fight has already been scheduled for June 17, with Chipfumbu confident of another positive stride.

“I’m very thrilled and I have spoken to my management for a show on 17 June. I am confident of doing good again although I know it won’t be easy for me.

“What keeps me going is the support that I keep getting from my team and family that I can do more despite the risks that come along with this sport.

“I’m just grateful for the support that I’m getting from people back at home (Zimbabwe), that gives me a lot of energy to represent the country well.

“Who knows I may actually set a different record for the country. That is a great motivation to me and I would be extremely proud to be a trendsetter.

“All that greatly motivates me to continue pushing hard for the pride of my family and my country,” he said.

Chipfumbu became the second Zimbabwean after Themba Gorimbo to win a Mixed Martial Arts title after winning the UFC Bantamweight Championships in South Africa, with hopes of winning more accolades in his new challenge, UAE Warriors 24.

His stock continues to rise together with Gokwe born Nicolas Hwende who is also making inroads into the Extreme Fighting Championship.