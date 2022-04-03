DeMbare chase longest winning streak in 5 years

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

INFORM Harare giants Dynamos will be looking to put together a run of five consecutive wins for the first time in five years when they take on army Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys are currently enjoying a purple patch which has seen the team win four matches on the trot to sit second, three behind Chicken Inn with 19 points in nine matches.

This is the first time since the 2017 season that Dynamos last won four matches in a row after beating Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn between November 5 and 25 in the year with Lloyd Mutasa at the helm.

Earlier in the season, Dynamos had also strung together six consecutive victories stretching from July to September 2017.

The Tonderai Ndiraya coached side have beaten Bulawayo Chiefs, Tenax, ZPC Kariba and Harare City in the current run and face an acid test against a strong Black Rhinos side.

“We are expecting a good result. We want to continue picking up maximum points and we have done that in the past four matches. Our target is the fifth one which is our match against Black Rhinos,” Ndiraya said ahead of the tricky encounter.

“We have been doing well in the past four matches, we have been tactically good both on the bench and on the field so we expect an interesting game on Sunday.

“We expect Rhinos to come out fighting like soldiers since they are soldiers. Apart from the physical side of the game they are also mentally fit so those are the things we expect from them. But we are also prepared from our end in all those aspects,” he said.

Ndiraya comes up against a coach he has worked with before, ironically at Dynamos over half a decade ago in Herbert Maruwa which makes the duel interesting.

On the other hand, Black Rhinos will be in search of their first win over Dynamos in five years.

Rhinos’ last success over their long-time rivals was on May 18 2017 after a narrow 1 – 0 win in their first season after bouncing back into the premiership.

“Dynamos are a big institution, they also groomed me but that does not mean we will give them an easy match. We are going to fight to the end to make sure we get maximum points,” Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa said.

While Black Rhinos enjoy a clean bill of health, Dynamos will be without defensive stalwart Sylvester Appiah who is out with a groin injury.

However, the good news is that the Harare giants also welcome back captain Partson Jaure and the versatile Keith Murera.