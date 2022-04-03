Murudzwa releases maiden EP

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

GOSPEL musician Agatha Murudzwa on Friday launched her first extended play (EP) titled The Apostle’s Creed ED at Nyaradzo Functions Room in Harare.

The EP carries five tracks such as Mweya Wangu Shinga, Torai, Zvivindi, Ndinotenda (I believe) and Vhumbamira, which were all recorded at Faith Sounds Records.

Murudzwa rose to fame in 2012 with the hit single Press On and has 14 albums under her sleeve, including No Pain Gain, Ngatitye Mwari, Grace Period and Mwari Anotiona, among others.

Speaking to Standard Style on the sidelines of the launch ceremony, Murudzwa said the EP was a precursor to her forthcoming album titled Press On Volume 1 to be released in August.

“This is an EP for my 15th forthcoming album which I am going to release in August and its titled Press On Volume 1,” she said.

“I feel encouraged and humbled at the same time for the support of my fans considering the economic hardships in our country and l didn’t expect it.”

“So I’m feeling excited, encouraged, motivated and inspired. I feel like l really have to press on.”

Murudzwa has embraced traditional beats in her songs.

“We are introducing new sounds in our music as we mixed traditional instruments such as mbira, hosho, ngoma and marimba with the gospel beat as we move to embrace our culture in gospel music,” she said.

“I am moving with upcoming musicians during my shows and tonight l introduced my daughter Tafadzwa.

“I am working with her and we are going to throw her into the fray very soon.”

Guest of honour Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, who has worked with Murudzwa on a number of projects, bought the EP with US$1 000.

“Agatha is one of the few women who have uplifted the gospel music genre and she inspires a lot of people,” said Prophet Freddy.

“She is also a hard worker as highlighted by her works and this event in particular.

“It was a well organised function and I am happy for her.”

The event was sponsored by Dariro Mode, Nyaradzo Group’s Sahwira Events and Life Style as well as Trinspol, among others.

Several gospel musicians, gospel musicians, radio and TV personalities, among others graced the function.