Yadah finally record first win

BY HENRY MHARA IN MHONDORO NGEZI

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

HERENTALS . . . . . . . (1) 1

GENESIS Mangombe breathed a sigh of relief as a second half penalty converted by Kudakwashe Mangami gave Yadah their first victory of the season following a win over Herentals in an early kick off match at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

A run of five draws and four losses in their opening nine matches had piled pressure on the highly-rated coach, but the tension eased after 10 minutes when Man of the Match Lennox Muchetu glided past two markers to fire past goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi.

After Fortune Binzi had missed a glorious chance to double his side’s advantage on 17th minute, striker John Zhuwawo appeared to have him pay dearly when he headed in an equalizer for Herentals on 28th minute.

The former Caps United man showed a lot of bravery to challenge goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga for a high ball into the box, and did enough to nick it home for his third goal in three successive matches.

But a 67th minute penalty converted by Mangami after Chikosi had cluttered in on substitute Tinashe Mutaya to concede the spot kick, ensured that the ‘Miracle Boys’ stopped the rot.

The result could have been a rout had it not been for the referee who denied Yadah what appeared to be two genuine penalty appeals when Godknows Mangani, first in the first half, and Albert Manenji, in the second half, were brought down inside the box.

In the end it mattered very little, as Yadah managed to get the much-needed victory that ensured Mangombe slept easier last night, on his birthday.

“To me it’s a relief because we have been playing well but failing to collect maximum points so im happy for this win which will take us a long way,” said Mangombe who was hoisted in the air by his players at the end of the match to celebrate both the victory and the coach’s birthday.

His opposite side coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said, “The performance was not good at all, particularly the way we defended for their second goal. The penalty that we conceded, I doubt the referee’s decision. But generally, we were not good enough especially in the first half. But I feel the referee’s decision decided the match today.”

Yadah now has eight points from their opening 10 matches while Herentals have 14.