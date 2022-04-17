Jah Prayzah, Winky D rivalry renewed

By Sindiso Dube

They might have not released new music and topped radio chart shows in a span, but that does not mean the artists have fallen and their dominance in live shows is undoubtedly.

Despite the difference in their genres and the nature of their brands, Winky D and Jah Prayzah’s profiles have been placed on parallel competitive lanes by their set of fans. That competition will be re-ignited when the two share the stage for the first time this year in Bulawayo.

Two years ago fans, artistes and promoters were left searching for answers after the authorities ordered a last-minute cancellation of a show where the musicians were billed to perform live at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The show — themed Best of Both Worlds — had been scheduled for livestream on the Gateway Stream Pay-Per-View platform while a maximum of 100 VIP guests would have physically attended so as to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

However, the police reportedly stormed the venue at the 11th hour before pulling the plug on the entire event.

The two superstars will perform at the Boundary in Bulawayo on Saturday, April 30 at a show dubbed Shutdown meant to be a celebration of the end of the annual ZITF that will be held in the second largest city this coming week.

Winky D will be making a quick return to the city after he performed just a fortnight ago at the Dope Party event which also featured South African star Focalistic, Buffalo Souljah, Sandra Ndebele and others.

The event will be hosted by 3D Events in conjunction with Harris Hotels and 2 Kings Entertainment.

Byron Rice of Harris Hotels said the event is what people have been yearning for and they are just giving what has been demanded by the people.

“These two artists are the best in the business and they command a great crowd. Their dominance is all out there for everyone to see. It’s been long since we bought these two together and we have heard the calls of the fans. We will be hosting the two in Bulawayo this coming Saturday.

We hope to see an electric showcase of talent between the two as well as from supporting acts from the city of Kings and Queens. We have to shut down ZITF business in the city with a bang and nothing beats a Jah Prayzah and Winky D showcase,” said Rice.

The Boundary restaurant and bar recently hosted South African duo Blaq Diamond and in December it hosted Inkabi, Big Zulu from South Africa, in a show which was promoted by Rice.