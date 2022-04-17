Mkhululi Bhebhe relives debut solo act

By Sindiso Dube

Gospel singer Mkhululi Bhebhe has described his debut solo performance in Zimbabwe as a bitter sweet moment.

After leaving Joyous Celebration Choir, Bhebhe performed his debut solo act in Bulawayo where he launched his album at the ZITF dubbed The Ultimate Praise Experience on December 15.

Bhebhe’s first contribution at the Joyous Celebration choir was when he sang the song Tambira Jehova, which later turned out to be a hit.

The vocal-gifted Bhebhe, who was a member of Joyous Celebration for six years, described his exit as a process of growth.

He left the group after album 21, which was recorded in Dallas Texas.

“Remembering December 15, 2018 comes with bitter sweet memories,” Bhebhe told Standard Style.

“This was my first solo concert in Zimbabwe.

“I remember being very stressed about everything not coming together and all the sacrifices I had to make in order for the show to go on!

“I had no budget at all for the event and despite multiple attempts, I couldn’t secure sponsorship.

“Despite all the hardships, I remember the day fondly because my mom sat in the audience (front row seat) and saw me minister live on stage for the very last time on that day.

“Five months later, she went to be with the Lord.

“Her words still linger in my heart, ‘Never Give Up, it shall all be well’, as she would often say.

“Those words are the reason I am still standing today despite all the hardships I have faced in recent times. Because of her words, giving up will never be an option.”

Bhebhe grew up in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Pumula with his grandmother.

He went to David Livingstone Secondary School before going to St Columbus High where he took part in extra curricula activities such as drama and music.

After A’ Level he got a job at a railway company where he worked for five years before contesting in the CBZ Academy Talent show.

“I tried to do music in Zimbabwe, but the situation on the ground was not conducive and I moved to South Africa,” he said.

Bhebhe said he had to do manual jobs in South Africa before joining Joyous Celebration choir after his pastor secretly applied for him.