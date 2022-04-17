Zimpraise to release album Number 13

BY KUDZAI CHITSATSO

ZIMPRAISE will launch a new album titled The Jesus Revolution Season 13 tomorrow at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Zimpraise secretary and administrator Joshua Juru said tickets for the launch are available at BancABC kiosks in Pick ’n’ Pay shops.

“We are going to launch the new album on April 18 at the HICC with doors opening at 4pm,” Juru said.

“Tickets are available at all Booties pharmacies and BancABC kiosks in Pick ‘n’ Pay shops.

“We also have surprise guest artistes on the day as well.“

“I strongly believe that this album will touch lives and remind the body of Christ and the world at large of what Jesus Christ did for us on the cross,” he said.

“That is our message and we would like for everyone to join us in this Jesus movement,” he said.

“Preparations are underway and a lot of work has been put into this.”

Zimpraise has released 12 albums from 2007, including Zimpraise Vol 1,Zimpraise Vol 2, The revelation in 2014, Back to God and The Apostle Mandate in 2019, among others.

Their last project was The Apostle Mandate released in three years ago.