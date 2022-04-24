Benjani gets first win

BY NUNURAI JENA

ZPC Kariba…………… (0) 0

NGEZI Platinum………. (1) 1

FORMER Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari picked his first win as Ngezi Platinum beat home team ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

The solitary goal was scored by dependable striker Tinotenda Murasiranwa in the second minute when some fans were still trying to find their seats.

A good build up from the midfield initiated by Leslie Kashitigu found left winger Qadr Amin with acres of space to maneuver. His good cross was tapped into the nets by Murasiranwa.

ZPC Kariba tried to come into the game, but they could not penetrate the Ngezi defence well marshalled by Carlos Mavhurume while the few chances they created were wasted by their strike force of Moses Demera and Vassili Kawe.

The electricity men ended up resorting to speculative shooting that failed to produce the much needed goal.

Ngezi coach Mwaruwari heaped praises on his team.

“We were under pressure to win this game after our last two draws. I’m happy because this is my first win. We played well in the first 30 minutes although the field is a bit bumpy. That’s what warriors do when you are not playing well make sure you get the points” said Mwaruwari

But it was different for ZPC coach Godfrey Tamirepi, who is now under pressure to resign from the fans.

“We lost concentration in the first few minutes and we paid dearly for it.

“They capitalised on our loose marking” said Tamirepi.

Castle Lager Premiership Results and Fixtures

