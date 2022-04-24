Umahlekisa celebrates nine years of laughter

By Sindiso Dube

Bulawayo’s first comedy club Umahlekisa will this year celebrate its ninth anniversary with a series of shows dubbed Trade Fair Laughs that will coincide with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

ZITF will run from April 26 to 30 under the theme: Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.

Hosted by Mollet Ndebele on April 29 at the Hope Centre opposite Bulawayo Central Police, the show will be headlined by Carl Joshua Ncube, Ntando Van Moyo, Ckanyiso Dat Guy, Maroosh and the reigning Bulawayo Arts Awards winner Zwe.

Founder Ntando Van Moyo said they will produce a docu-series that celebrates their nine years in the industry.

“We are excited to be hosting this show that coincides with the ZITF, we will give our visitors a comedy dosage,” Moyo said.

“Everything is now set for the show and every performer is ready to leave the crowd in stitches.

“The event will also mark our growth, we celebrate nine years in the industry. It’s been a good journey as we nurtured and still bring out stars in the game.

“We hope to celebrate this milestone with everyone.

“In May we will have a docu-series that will showcase what we have done over the years in the game as we celebrate nine years of laughter.”

Umahlekisa Comedy Club was established by Moyo and Clive Chigubhu in 2013 as a way to give comedians a platform to show off their talent.

The club is also home to Ms Dee, Zwe and Maroosh and many others.

It has nurtured the likes of Long John, Mandla Da Comedian and Ckanyiso Dat Guy, among others.