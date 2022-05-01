Shaping narrative of entrepreneurship

One of Zimbabwe’s fastest growing online magazine The Entrepreneurial Magazine is preparing to publish its May 2022 edition with renowned businessman, author and philanthropist Rinos Mautsa appearing on its front cover.

Previous issues of the high impactful and content packed magazine have featured notable and prominent entrepreneurs and business figures including Nash Paints CEO Tinashe Mutarisi, Nyaradzo Group CEO Philip Mataranyika, businessmen James Makamba and Shacky Timburwa, just to mention, but a few.

The Entrepreneurial Magazine is published by Inn Leaps Media and is the brainchild of 21-year-old entrepreneur and content creator Denzel Chimene who in my view represents a crop of rising young Zimbabweans who are contributing to the shaping of the entrepreneurship narratives.

“Since I was 16 years old, I had a dream of owning my own company and in 2020 I started an Entrepreneurial Empowerment Organisation, which then transformed or evolved into The Entrepreneurial Magazine you see today,” Chimene said.

A qualified metallurgist with the Zimbabwe School of Mines, Chimene says he had always dreamt of a career in mining, which probably explains why his organisation Inn Leaps Media Tech has recently added two new sister publications namely The Mining Vision and The Agric, Food and Beverages Magazines whose cornerstone are focused on fostering the economic and industrialisation narrative in Zimbabwe.

Inn-Leaps Media also employs a crop of prolific, youthful and energetic editors and journalists steering its three publications including Amanda Ellen JoJo, Caroline Chiimba and Ndanatswa Tagwireyi.

With Zimbabwe’s unemployment rate hovering around 90%, I find the magazines story features of prominent and hardworking entrepreneurial to be of paramount importance in steering and motivating people to partake entrepreneurship and build narratives of black-owned enterprises so as to contribute to economic growth.

In the February issue of the magazine for instance, one of the most brilliant articles I came across was entitled: “An overview of investment opportunities in Zimbabwe”, which was written by one of their journalists Vongai Mbara focused on how Zimbabwe has been ranked by Global Edge as one of the top three African countries that offer the best Return on Investment (ROI) with two other countries after Nigeria and Kenya.

The article explored opportunities in various sectors in Zimbabwe, which include energy, mobile banking and payments, manufacturing and real estate, among others.

Previous issues of the magazine have also offered rich nuggets and lessons on finance, sales, customer-services and steering 21st century conversations, including those related to technology and proffering entrepreneurial opportunities in various economic spheres.

Chimene says The Entrepreneurial Magazine is anchored upon “creating quality content which everyone can’t afford to miss”.

One scholar once observed: “The narrative of entrepreneurship is the generation of hypotheses about how the world might be: how the future might look and act” and this observation fulfils The Entrepreneurial Magazine’s assignment if their consistency is anything to go by.