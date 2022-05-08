Platinum compound CAPS United woes

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM…………(3)

CAPS UNITED………….(0)

FOLLOWING a week filled with the most drama that included the firing of three players for leading a mutiny last weekend, Caps United were hit hard on their heels when they were outclassed by FC Platinum at Mandava stadium yesterday.

By half-time, the Harare giants were already trailing by 3-0 with FC Platinum getting the goals from Walter Musona, Hagiazo Magaya and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Simply put, the Llyod Chitembwe coached side were woeful throughout the encounter, a clear reflection of the disarray in the club at the moment.

FC Platinum started the encounter on a sizzling note, dominating in all aspects as Caps United decided to sit deep, absorbing the intense pressure, with Marshal Machazane and Jimmy Dzingai doing well to keep the miners at bay.

However their high line crumbled like a deck of cards as they conceded two goals in two minutes.

Without a doubt, Caps lost much of the battle in the midfield where Devon Chafa and Enock Karembo played second fiddle to the dazzling trio of Brian Banda, Blessing Moyo and Hagiazo Magaya.

First it was Musona who inflicted pain on the Harare giants after 17 minutes, with a neatly taken free-kick from the right flank outside the box.

Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga ultimately dived in the right direction, but a slight deflection from on the Caps United wall left him a beaten man.

Two minutes later, Magaya doubled the scores with a rasping shot from outside the box upon receiving the ball from a weak clearance from Valentine Musarurwa.

On the other hand, Caps United looked like they were going to pull one back following a neat interplay that had Phineas Bamusi picking Rodwell Chinyengetere with space towards goal, but the latter all but missed the target.

And their woes kept on piling, with FC Platinum rookie forward Ngwenya adding his name on the scoresheet after scoring from a corner-kick.

Ngwenya rose high to nod the ball home from a curling corner-kick that was delivered by Musona on the 42 minute mark.

With a three goal cushion, FC Platinum returned from the break with lesser attacking as they sat deep to defend their advantage although they were hardly threatened by Caps United.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was elated that his side bounced back to winning ways.

“The boys played well in the first half, but the second half wasn’t pleasing. We still need to work on endurance especially in the second half,” Mapeza said.

“I thought we were going to concede, but we were lucky that our opponent was not that effective.

“For this game, I am thrilled by the fact that we managed to beat Caps United for the first time at Mandava Stadium. It’s a good improvement from the defeat last weekend.

“At this point, I am praying that they work hard and remain focused to keep grinding good results both at home and away.”

Chitembwe had words of consolation for his players.

“It wasn’t good at all. We were very slow in the first half, the body language was just pathetic, but I thought we tried hard to fight back in the second half but they (FC Platinum) defended well,” he said.

“I don’t know what was the reason for the lack of concentration in such a crucial game. We lost and now it’s going to be a lot of work to try to raise the players’ confidence.”

Teams:

FC PLATINUM: W Magalane, G Mbweti, G Bello, W Stima, K Mangiza, B Banda ( I Mucheneka 85′), B Moyo, H Magaya( R Pavari 61), P Matimbanyoka( N Makumbe 85), W Musona( O Bhebhe 86′), T Ngwenya ( O Abubakar 90′)

CAPS UNITED: T Mateyaunga, K Bulaji, M Machazane( I Nyoni 80), J Dzingai, V Musarurwa, D Chafa, E Karembo, J Tulani, P Bamusi, R Chinyengetere, W Manondo