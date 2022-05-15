Mai TT husband in cheating storm

BY SINDISO DUBE

SOCIALITE Joey Tanae Nyikadzino is being accused of dating Mai TT’s newlywed husband Tinashe Maphosa following their interaction on social media.

The rumours were surfaced after Maphosa commented on one of Nyikadzino’s posts on Facebook, asking her to show more of her face.

Mai TT and Maphosa tied the knot last month at a lavish ceremony, which was reported to have cost US$100 000.

In a live video, Nyikadzino refuted the rumours and claims she has never met Maphosa.

“I don’t even know Mai TT’s husband and I am not dating him,” she said.

“Social media pages and users are insinuating that I’m in a relationship, which is not true and its meant to taint my image and also to destroy Mai TT’s marriage.

“I have never met your husband (Maphosa) in real life and we don’t even talk in private.”

In a recorded phone call with Nyikadzino, Mai TT cleared the issue and said there was no bad blood between the two.

“I am open and loyal when it comes to relationships,” Mai TT said.

“I don’t hate you and If he proposed to you I won’t fight you and it shows the man’s indiscipline I will just move on.

“When I love, I do that unconditionally and I only love one person at a moment. I don’t hate you Joey,”

Mai TT went on to break down on the phone call bemoaning negative comments by social media users.

In a follow up interview with the Standard Style, Nyikadzino refuted the supposed relationship with Maphosa.

“I am finding it not making sense that from a comment, which was made on a public platform where I was doing my live, that people could make it an issue,” Nyikadzino said.

“Who in their right senses would show their affection for someone publicly yet they are married, he would have come to my inbox.

“I had moved a bit from my camera and I was no longer audible and everyone requested that I come closer to the camera.

“He (Maphosa) was one of the many people who asked me to show my face and be audible and then his comment has been exaggerated and made to look like we are dating.

“For the record I don’t date married men. I am busy with my business and youth and women empowerment projects.

“As for my relationship with Mai TT, we are good and I didn’t know her from social media. We have known each other from way back and have no bad blood and she understood that there was nothing more from Maphosa’s comment,” she said.

Mai TT has had up and downs in her relationship after parting way with Tapiwa Mutikani, who is the father of her children.

She at some point publicly rapped Mutikani for sending her $70 for the up keep of their child.

Born Felistas Murata Edwards, Mai TT dated Gweru musician Zizoe Pamyk, real name Blessed Zingwe, whom she had a short flirtation with. She said her relationship with Zizoe Pamyk was meant to promote her as a musician.

Mai TT fell in love with Nigerian Biggar guy Obina, whose real name is Charles Obina Ugwa before she dated a white guy by the name Chime.