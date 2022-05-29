Village Rhapsody: Why Zimbabwe’s youths must register to vote

BY EVANS MATHANDA

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced that it will be closing the voters roll tomorrow for the purposes of conducting the delimitation of electoral boundaries.

However, voter registration will remain open in case of any by-elections that may become necessary and for the 2023 harmonised election.

This is a sign that the 2023 general election is around the corner and before making much noise about the allegations that Zec always manipulates the results in favour of the ruling Zanu PF party we have to ask ourselves: are we registered voters?

Since the time of Robert Mugabe Zec has been condemned by some citizens and opposition political parties on allegations that it rigs elections, which has made most youths to lose confidence in the elections management body’s credibility.

However, the commission has always demanded proof that it rigs elections, describing the allegations as “bar talk.”

Even if the allegations are true, Zec will always work round the clock to protect the name of the “independent commission.”

The commission recently issued a statement dismissing allegations of rigging exposed through the analysis of a national voters’ roll requested by a political party.

According to Zec the allegations were pure malice meant to diminish the public’s confidence on the voters’ roll and the country’s electoral processes.

Zanu PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi also posted on Twitter saying that the analysis being posted on social media platforms was clearly targeted at confusing the electorate and tarnishing the image of the commission.

Zanu PF members and some government officials are quick to defend Zec whenever it is grilled on social media.

The voter registration and the voting process remains one of the key constitutional rights that youths must prioritise.

Statistics that were released by Zec early this month revealed that only 109 405 people were registered as new voters in the second mobile voter registration blitz that began on April 11, 2022 and ran until April 30.

As citizens what initiatives are we taking to ensure that the young generation fully understands and participate in choosing our leaders?

Of course one’s decision must be respected as we come from different cultural and religious backgrounds, but the young generation must also be reminded that casting their votes at the polling station is the only way they can elect their leaders.

The youth’s lack of interest in voter registration is worrisome.

Despite the rigging allegations levelled against Zec, there is a need for voter registration campaigns to educate youths and the general citizens on how it is important to participate in the electoral processes.

The voter education programmes must mainly target youth and women in rural areas, mining compounds and areas where access to information is a serious challenge.

It is disturbing to see some youths always discussing how Zec rigs elections yet they are not registered voters.

The failure by the government of Zimbabwe to implement the call for electoral reforms is not an excuse for the young generation to not exercise their constitutional right to vote.

After the March 26 by-elections, some political analysts expressed concern over low voter registration amongst students at tertiary institutions as the 2023 presidential election draws closer.

We have thousands of students at tertiary institutions that complain everyday about how the current government is neglecting them, but they don’t seem to be interested in taking part in electing future leaders that might have their interests at heart.

Voting is one of the most basic building blocks of a just democracy.

When people register to vote, they are able to participate in elections and make their voice heard.

But if they do not register to vote before the general election they will find themselves ineligible and unable to cast their ballots come 2023.

Although registering to vote can seem confusing to some people, the process is quite short and straightforward.

The United Nations’ Global Goal 16 calls on countries to safeguard the right to vote to ensure that people can exercise their voices in political elections.

Civil society organisations and the government should team up to launch more voter registration campaigns mobilising young Zimbabweans to register to vote ahead of the 2023 election and beyond.

The campaigns must seek to encourage the youth to register to vote and also to raise awareness in the provinces about the voter registration blitz that might be underway.

As part of the campaign, artists and entertainers can be engaged to offer exclusive experiences and performances to encourage youths to register to vote.

*Evans Mathanda is a journalist and development practitioner who writes in his personal capacity. For feedback email: evanngoe@gmail.com or call 0719770038 and Twitter @EvansMathanda19