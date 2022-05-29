YADAH HOLD CHICKEN INN

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN INN . . . . . (1)

YADAH FC . . . . . . . (1)

TWO goals in the last five minutes saw Chicken Inn draw with Yadah as the Castle Larger Premier Soccer League resumed after a one week suspension.

The match was played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

With the match seemingly headed for a goalless draw Yadah won a corner kick in the 89th minute.

Impressive right back Lennox Mucheto took the short corner kick, which was met by center back Brian Kadamanja who delivered a beautiful shot from an acute angle that nestled into the top corner to beat Donovan Bernard the Chicken Inn goal keeper.

It looked like Yadah were headed to the capital with all the three points until George Majika who had come in as a substitute delivered a fine cross into the box that was met with a header by Brighton Ncube another substitute, Yadah goalkeeper Panashe Nyabungu did well to punch the ball out but somehow it fell on Tawanda Zinaka whose scrambled effort was pushed into the nets by Leeroy Ndlovu, who apparently had also come in as a substitute.

Yadah were cautious in the first half where Chicken Inn missed four chances that should have won the match for them.

In the second half the visitors were dominant especially after the introduction of Vincent Sango who troubled Chicken Inn with his dribbling skills.

Chicken Inn Coach Joey Antipas was left frustrated. ” A very frustrating match, we wasted many chances in the first half after our wing backs were bringing in delicious crosses but it’s not the end of the world, we just need to beef up the squad as some players are becoming a bit too comfortable”, he said after the match.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe felt they should have picked all three points though he was content with the point.

” We had a good game against one of the top teams that is organised in terms of the way they do things and I respect their coach as well, this is however a match we should have won with a bit of concentration, we had planned to hold back and attack them where opportunities come and we did that very well and for us it’s an important point”, he said.