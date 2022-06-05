Building narratives: Destiny Through Purpose: A book for dreamers

By Fungayi Sox

Barack Obama’s quote “our destiny is not for us but by us” best befits Decent Paul’s latest book titled Destiny Through Purpose: Bridging the Gap Between You and Your Destiny which was launched in Harare recently.

Decent Paul is an author, engineer, clothing designer, businessman and leadership consultant. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechatronics Engineering. He is also the founder and CEO of Decent Paul Fragrances. Paul is also an international conference speaker with unique insights into spiritual matters and the realities of life.

The self-help and personal development book was published by Stenia Publishers and aims to rescue those who may be trapped in the dilemmas of identifying their reason for living and is a call to unlock their destinies through fulfilment of their purpose.

Guest of honour at the launch Tafadzwa Mukoyi popularly known as Coach Taf said “he held high respect for Decent Paul and all other authors who wrote about destiny and purpose because it brought a different angle which helped in defining different angles to how people perceived the subject of destiny”

He added that Paul’s book marked “the beginning of something bigger than anyone could imagine”.

In her remarks, book editor and founder of Stenia Publishers, Marcia Chavhunduka stated: “If you read Destiny Through Purpose: Bridging the Gap Between You and Your Destiny and practice what it teaches, you will definitely gravitate towards your purpose and destiny. I found Chapter Two to be highly impactful as the author talks of a “centre of mass in a person’s life and how that in itself is a challenge to accept that inner-voice within us to fulfil our destinies. I recommend all those who are interested in fulfilling their personal destinies to invest in the book and implement the message in their own personal lives”

In Destiny Through Purpose: Bridging the Gap Between You and Your Destiny, the author explores how inner peace is an intangible state of calmness and assurance which is beyond the sight of the naked eye.

The book defines purpose as an ingredient of living a joyful life through pursuing passion which in turn prolongs one’s life span and he shares a captivating analogue,

“When purpose is not defined and executed, the joy of living becomes distant. It’s like a fish trying to live like a dog. While the other fish enjoy fulfilling lives, the fish living a dog’s life in agony, bitterness, misery and pain because it is out of a purpose and it is trying to be what it was not created to be. Even if you dedicate your life to help it bark once, and enlist the help of the best vets, scientists and pet tutors, the fish will never bark simply because it is not a dog. But the moment you put the fish in water, and it starts living in its tailor-made purpose, it will enjoy life and its life span will be prolonged”. (pp.2)

The book also uniquely utilises a set of questions which serves as a “destiny compass”whose ultimate objective is directing readers to their destinies and purpose through challenging them to identifying the themselves and become pro-active in taking daily actions or steps to their destinies. (pp.9)

Summarily, the book Destiny Through Purpose: Bridging the Gap Between You and Your Destiny serves four purposes.

Firstly, it is meant for persons who are tired of being considered as an after thought and have a deep conviction that they are worth more and want to get started.

Secondly, to the dreamers who dream of brighter days.

Thirdly, to all the souls yearning to discover their purposes on earth and how to fulfil it and

Finally, to those seeking clarity in their destinies.