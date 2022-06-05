Legal Expert Alex Magaisa dies

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

RENOWNED Constitutional law expert Alex Magaisa has died. Reports state that he passed away this morning from cardiac arrest while admitted at Margate Hospital in the United Kingdom.

He was 47.

His brother Levy Magaisa confirmed the death.

“I can confirm that Alex is no more, but I can’t talk much right now, ” Levy said.

I am so shocked and saddened by the sad news of the passing on of Dr Alex Magaisa @Wamagaisa . A courageous and patriotic Zimbabwean whose body of work will be a treasure for posterity. I had to listen to your voice note agreeing to be my guest again. So sad. #RIPMagaisa pic.twitter.com/XDmih5p4iw — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) June 5, 2022

Just received the sad news that Alex Magaisa is no more; a great loss to Zimbabwe’s intellectual community, to the struggle for a better and democratic Zimbabwe. — Ibbo D Mandaza (@ibbosnr) June 5, 2022

Zimbabwean public intellectual Dr Alex Magaisa @Wamagaisa has died. He suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at Margate Hospital at 10 am. Family contacts

Levy Magaisa +263773596424

Esteri Magaisa +263772211731 pic.twitter.com/zRwe72H4mC — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) June 5, 2022

Magaisa was well known for his insightful Big Saturday Read blog, which provided legal expertise to different issues affecting Zimbabwe.

More to follow…