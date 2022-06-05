HomeLocalLegal Expert Alex Magaisa dies
Legal Expert Alex Magaisa dies

By TheStandard
ALEX T MAGAISA

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA
RENOWNED Constitutional law expert Alex Magaisa has died.  Reports state that he passed away this morning from cardiac arrest while admitted at Margate Hospital in the United Kingdom.

 He was 47.

 His brother Levy Magaisa confirmed the death.

“I can confirm that Alex is no more, but I can’t talk much right now, ” Levy said.

Magaisa was well known for his insightful Big Saturday Read blog, which provided legal expertise to different issues affecting Zimbabwe.

More to follow…

