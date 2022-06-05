Nomcebo Zikode blesses herself with stunning Range Rover

JOHANNESBURG — Life has said yes to South African gospel musician Nomcebo Zikode and a new whip is what she needed to celebrate just how well her life has been going.

The Bayabuza hitmaker took to Instagram to share a clip of her signing documents for her brand new Range Rover. The star was rocking a white power suit and her hubby was there with her to celebrate their new aquisition.

“The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me,” she wrote.

Her manager confirmed to TshisaLIVE the new car was hers and not an ambassadorship deal.

The past two years have been filled with milestones for the star. Her career has grown beyond South Africa borders and she held the South African flag high during her solo tour in North America last year.

Her travels have been impressive, from Switzerland to Miami, Florida, Doha and more, the Jerusalema hitmaker performed her hit single and other songs in her catalogue.

She took to Instagram to share an interview on American TV channel Americateve, showcasing her being handed the keys to the city last year.

“Commissioner Wardson and Joe Carollo honoured me on my first visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami. I was declared a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” she wrote, announcing the news to her fans.

Though the song has earned her global fame, her legal battle over royalties is ongoing. It was confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the matter is still pending. —TshisaLIVE