State witness exposed for fraudulently approving Katsimberis building plan

By staff reporter

The state witness in the case of former Pokugara properties general manager Michael Van Blerk who is accused of perjury was exposed in court after he admitted to signing the building plans that was confirmed to be fraudulent by the City of Harare.

The court heard during the cross examination of former council employee Roy Nyabvure who is a witness that he fraudulently appended his signature to the plan before relevant department such as town planning and survey had approved the plan.

The court also heard that Nyabvure was discharged from work after that debacle on October 1, 2019.

Nyabvure who was under cross examination from Van Blerk lawyer advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara also admitted that after he appended his signature to the plan the City of Harare director of works at the time wrote a memorandum admitting that the building plans were fraudulent after an audit was carried out.

“It’s common cause that you’re no longer employed by the City of Harare and October 30 2019 was your last day after a disciplinary hearing,?” Zhuwarara asked Nyabvure.

“l never went to any hearing,”Nyabvure replied.

But Zhuwarara produced a document showing that the witness contract was terminated on October 3.

Nyabvure denied receiving any document when his contracted was terminated saying he was not aware of the document produced in court.

“What did you told the labour court on the reason of your dismissal from work?” Zhuwarara asked.

Nyabvure however said he did not remember launching an appeal at the court after his dismissal.

Zhuwarara produced another document by the City of Harare explaining that the building plans were fraudulent.

“Are you the one who approved the plan”Zhuwarara asked again.

Nyabvure admitted that he was the one approved it.

“Are you aware that the approval of the building plan was investigated by audit of City of Harare and it was found that it was done fruadently?” Zhuwarara asked.

Nyabvure said he was not consulted on the audit.

Regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna postponed the matter to Friday for continuation of trial.

Van Blerk is accused of lying in an affidavit that property developer George Katsimberis built the showroom at Borrowdale without the approved plan.