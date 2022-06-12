Macheso speaks on album title

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

KING of Sungura Alick Macheso says his much-awaited six-track album Tinosvitswa Nashe (God will get us there) launched Friday night gives honour to God for His guidance in every aspect of people’s day to day routines.

The much-awaited album that was launched at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza is Macheso’s 12th production after his debut, Magariro released in 1998.

“Waking up in the morning to prepare for the day’s routine is because of God’s favour. Kubva kumba kusvika kubasa munzira mose matinofamba dzamara tasvika kubasa ikoko hatifambe toga tine anofamba nesu, tinosvitswa nashe ndiro zita realbum muchidimbu (from home to where ever will be going be it to work, travelling to get there we are all guided by the Almighty, so for all this to materialise it is because of the Lord, who gets us there, that is the name of the album in brief,” Macheso told The Style ahead of launch.

Macheso said each song has its own meaning, but above all enlightening people about the status quo they go through in life in their different societies.

“We compose our music inspired by the day-to-day happenings as we don’t sing what happens to the dead since we don’t have communication with them as the living human,” he said.

Macheso said on the album, they have maintained their sungura signature.

“We cannot say we have diverted from our usual sungura music, no we just took our works to another level improving on the guitars, but making sure we have remained in the Orchestra Mberikwazvo track and sungura lane,” he said.

“We, however, don’t repeat what we would have released before, no we give fans new music that remains within our trademark and known sound that is loved by our paymasters, the fans without monotony.”

The songs on the album are Makazvinzwepi, Kutadzirana, Nzendo Dzirefu, Impfa Nimunandi, Ndimi Vanhu Vacho and Munhu Mumwe.

The Madhau hitmaker saluted 4 May (clothing shop) for dressing the band for their Thursday’s night’s Executive Night Out Dinner concert held at Rainbow Towers Hotel’s VIP Lounge in Harare as at the album launch.

“We thank 4 May for their unwavering support as they have come to be part of us. They have been dressing us for our album launches for free. We have the suits home, not that we are dressed and then have to return them, no. We have them in our wardrobes,” he said.

The album launch was a triple celebration for the fans, the sungura doyen and his band as he celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday and the band’s 24 anniversary.

Baba Sharo, as he is fondly known by his legion of fans, was born on June 10, 1968 at Bindura Hospital and he formed Orchestra Mberikwazvo in 1998.