SiMAFEST preps reaches advanced stages

BY ALFRED TEMBO

PREPARATIONS for the forthcoming Schools in Music and Arts Festival (SiMAFEST) earmarked for September in Kwekwe are now at an advanced stage says festival director, Tawanda Jumo.

The festival will run under the theme, “Leaving no one and no place behind.

SiMAFEST is a three day arts cultural competition based festival comprising of a beauty pageant (Miss SiMAFEST), live bands, dance groups and spoken word.

According to the programme, winning schools will walk away with a fully sponsored recording contract, musical instruments, among other industry related prizes.

Speaking in an interview, Jumo also known in the music circles as Bantuman I, said the festival has attracted an overwhelming support from the government and other local stakeholders.

“We have been engaging a number of stakeholders and they are expressing willingness partner and support the festival.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, City of Kwekwe, parents are among our key stakeholders supporting and sponsoring many of our activities ahead of the festival,” said Jumo.

The festival provides a talent search platform that will be used to contributed to national development by growing the country’s creative sector.

Schools are therefore encouraged to form SiMAFEST clubs in line with the government’s thrust to venture into income generating projects. The move speaks to provisions of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) aiming at attaining an upper middle economy by 2030.

“We are of the view that with support and direct involvement of the government we will help school to use music in create income generating streams that can help compliment existing income generating project,” said Jumo.