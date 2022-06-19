AILING CAPS UTD IN CRISIS MEETING

BY MICHAEL KARIATI

THE Caps United family is gathering in Harare this morning to try and find solutions to the crisis that has hit the ailing former Zimbabwe Cup Kings.

The Green Machine are being hit left, right, and centre and are in an unfamiliar 12th position in the 18-team Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship race.

In fact, Makepekepe who have 17 points are only one point above Cranbourne Bullets who occupy the last relegation slot and are also 18 points behind top of the table Chicken Inn.

On top of that, the team’s players have been crying that they are not being paid their dues and only this week reports suggested that less than 10 players were attending training sessions.

This is also coming after the Green Machine were pummeled 3-0 by bitter rivals Dynamos just a day before the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League went on a two week mid-season break.

This is the reason why the Caps United National Supporters Association have today called for a meeting to which club owners Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani have been invited.

The national club supporters’ body has also invited team coach Lloyd Chitembwe to try to find solutions to what is probably the biggest crisis in the club’s history.

Alec Tshuma, the spokesperson for the Harare chapter of the Green Machine’s supporters said they want to hear it straight from Jere and Chitembwe what exactly the problem is.

He said as the club’s followers they would not allow the Green Machine to sink so easily and would do the best they can to assist the club.

“We want to hear it straight from Jere and the coaches where our problems are.

“After the meeting, we will know as supporters what we have to do to assist the club,” said Tshuma.

Interestingly, the gathering comes at a time when reports indicate that Jere has acquired vehicles for Phineas Bamusi, William Manondo, Tatenda Munditi and Tonderai Mateyunga aimed at bringing back morale in the camp.

More vehicles are understood to have been promised for the rest of the loyal pack of players.

Ironically, this also comes after Jere himself told the nation that he was willing to give out Caps United for free as the club had become so expensive to the extent of chewing US$40 000 a month.

Once one of the strongest challengers for the league title and winners of the championship itself in 2016, Caps United, have sunk so low to the extent that every team in the PSL wants to play against them because of their poor run of form.

In fact, ZPC Kariba could be celebrating that they are next in line as they face the former Cup Kings this week when the two-week, mid-season break comes to an end.

ZPC Kariba are also struggling and are in 16th place on the table with just 15 points also from 17 matches despite firing and replacing Godfrey Tamirepi with Rodwell Dhlakama.