Cedars of Lebanon

By Andrew Manyika
They’re looking for us to lead them into love
For the longest time I carried the biggest torch for you
I ripped it out from beneath the bark
of a Cedar tree of Lebanon,
but you don’t hear me though,
In a treasure trove of cedar groves
there are evergreens that forever grow
seasons change, and it never shows,
because these trees they never stray,
save upward. With a bark that is etched
from the marks of the stretch,
of striving to drink from the clouds
while feet stay parched in the earth,
Upward. With needle like leaves,
that are straining to teach buildings
what it means to scrape the skies. Upwards. Forward.
I hurtled forward toward this forest,
having too often been thrown into the throes
of reckless abandon,
only to find my soul trampled under soles
then recklessly abandoned
Having wearied of being wary
of false affections and feigned fealties,
of distressing damsels
that disdained detection whilst in reality,
they came with a charm that is disarming,
taught me that love is a battle,
but I resigned my commission from this army
I was looking for better wars for my metaphors,
so I set down my pen and pad
and tried to shut Forever’s door. But I was hurled through.
Hurt and riddled with scars,
I sought shelter in this Cedar’s shade
till it only hurt a little,
And when the memory of present suffering
had been reduced to a mere murmur
in the chambers of my heart,
I pronounced that I would love again
And though I st-st-stammered a little,
I grabbed both hammer and chisel,
And set to carving. I took the wood from the tree,
fashioned the good that could be,
and formed a torch from it. I overlaid it with gold
and placed it in my own two palms to hold,
so that when I met you, I would have more to present to you than the mere time on my hands
So when I say I carry a torch for you, understand,
I carved it out of the bleeding heart
of a Cedar Tree of Lebanon. Understand,
that with more time spent in my hands,
it took on features like the fibres of my being,
and I hold it out to you, hoping that when I see you,
I will know you to be
a woman taken from the fabric of a dream,
And you are. From the way you walk
like there’s a dance bound in your frame,
to how even music lacks lustre
compared to the sound of your name,
your silence which is a miner’s reward
and your laugh which is a musician’s invention,
Would that you would lace your voice
with some of the fire in your belly,
use that passion to light it and see,
that I love you from the deep ends of my heart,
where the flavours of my affection are concentrated
like a deep thought,
you leave me both shaken and stirred
Light it and see, that I would bind myself to you at an altar
and proceed to suckle the honey from the moon,
because I have decided to give you everything,
saving nothing for later,
leaving nothing in reserve,
because of time without you, I have surpassed my quota, so I’m here to give you everything, every dot, and every iota.
See that I would even honour the marks
on your celestial body,
Because I understand, these aren’t scars,
these are hieroglyphs
Hewn into you I read them, and as I tune into your rhythm,
I become consumed by you my prism. You add colour,
To the light-years of my life
So I’m carrying a torch for you,
I ripped it, I carved it,
I tore it out from beneath the bosom of a Cedar tree of Lebanon