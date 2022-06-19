Cedars of Lebanon

By Andrew Manyika

They’re looking for us to lead them into love

For the longest time I carried the biggest torch for you

I ripped it out from beneath the bark

of a Cedar tree of Lebanon,

but you don’t hear me though,

In a treasure trove of cedar groves

there are evergreens that forever grow

seasons change, and it never shows,

because these trees they never stray,

save upward. With a bark that is etched

from the marks of the stretch,

of striving to drink from the clouds

while feet stay parched in the earth,

Upward. With needle like leaves,

that are straining to teach buildings

what it means to scrape the skies. Upwards. Forward.

I hurtled forward toward this forest,

having too often been thrown into the throes

of reckless abandon,

only to find my soul trampled under soles

then recklessly abandoned

Having wearied of being wary

of false affections and feigned fealties,

of distressing damsels

that disdained detection whilst in reality,

they came with a charm that is disarming,

taught me that love is a battle,

but I resigned my commission from this army

I was looking for better wars for my metaphors,

so I set down my pen and pad

and tried to shut Forever’s door. But I was hurled through.

Hurt and riddled with scars,

I sought shelter in this Cedar’s shade

till it only hurt a little,

And when the memory of present suffering

had been reduced to a mere murmur

in the chambers of my heart,

I pronounced that I would love again

And though I st-st-stammered a little,

I grabbed both hammer and chisel,

And set to carving. I took the wood from the tree,

fashioned the good that could be,

and formed a torch from it. I overlaid it with gold

and placed it in my own two palms to hold,

so that when I met you, I would have more to present to you than the mere time on my hands

So when I say I carry a torch for you, understand,

I carved it out of the bleeding heart

of a Cedar Tree of Lebanon. Understand,

that with more time spent in my hands,

it took on features like the fibres of my being,

and I hold it out to you, hoping that when I see you,

I will know you to be

a woman taken from the fabric of a dream,

And you are. From the way you walk

like there’s a dance bound in your frame,

to how even music lacks lustre

compared to the sound of your name,

your silence which is a miner’s reward

and your laugh which is a musician’s invention,

Would that you would lace your voice

with some of the fire in your belly,

use that passion to light it and see,

that I love you from the deep ends of my heart,

where the flavours of my affection are concentrated

like a deep thought,

you leave me both shaken and stirred

Light it and see, that I would bind myself to you at an altar

and proceed to suckle the honey from the moon,

because I have decided to give you everything,

saving nothing for later,

leaving nothing in reserve,

because of time without you, I have surpassed my quota, so I’m here to give you everything, every dot, and every iota.

See that I would even honour the marks

on your celestial body,

Because I understand, these aren’t scars,

these are hieroglyphs

Hewn into you I read them, and as I tune into your rhythm,

I become consumed by you my prism. You add colour,

To the light-years of my life

So I’m carrying a torch for you,

I ripped it, I carved it,

I tore it out from beneath the bosom of a Cedar tree of Lebanon