Miss Teen finalist reaches out to Epworth with sanitary wear

BY DONALD NYANDORO

MISS Teen Universe Zimbabwe finalist, Naledi Shaba (14), recently donated sanitary pads to girls at Makomo Council Primary School in Epworth as part of her project for the pageantry.

Shaba, a student at Maranatha Christian High School was nominated together with 20 other girls from provinces around the country to compete for the finals which are set for next week in Bulawayo.

Speaking at the donation ceremony, Shaba said she chose to donate pads to girls in Epworth because the area lags behind in resources.

“There are some people who cannot afford to buy pads for themselves which is why I have decided to do a #PadGirl for menstruation is not a choice but it is nature. As girls we cannot control or prevent getting to our periods,” she said.

Shaba is looking forward to be Miss Teen Universe as it will help her get the voice to help the girl child and raise awareness on mental health issues.

The donation came at a time the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development made a shocking observation in its latest findings that: “Women and girls face numerous challenges in managing their menstrual cycle as pads and other supplies may be unavailable or unaffordable. Many women without access to menstrual products improvise with old blankets, toilet paper, rags, newspapers, mud and even cow dung.”

Miss Teen Universe is a platform to discover and groom fresh and young modelling talent from girls aged between 14 and 19.

The reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Tumi Sibanda clinched the best catwalk crown at this year’s edition of Miss Teen Universe pageant which was held in Dubai.