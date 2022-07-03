Suspected Copper cable thieves nabbed

HomeLocalSuspected Copper cable thieves nabbed
By TheStandard News
BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA/KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI
TWO Harare men were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen copper cables.

Patrick Chitsungwe (66) and Aton Mazingi (age not confirmed)  from Glen Norah A sped away from a police roadblock near Marlborough police station before they were caught in Mt Pleasant Heights.

The cables were found loaded in a black Honda fit vehicle which belonged to the two.

“Two vandals were arrested in Mt Pleasant Heights hiding in a bushy area after speeding away from a roadblock near Marlborough police station and also a boom gate manned by Jockstar [area],” police said in a statement.

“That prompted the security and residents to search the area. The two were found with their Honda Fit hiding about 50 meters from their loot and tools of the trade.”

Police recovered 6m×70mm×4 core armoured copper cable. The case is recorded under Marlborough police as  CR  269/06/22.

Zesa Holdings spokesperson George Manyaya confirmed the arrest and urged community members to report cases of vandalism timeously.

“We are intensifying the operation working with the law enforcement and communities to ensure the safety of our infrastructure,” Manyaya said.

“We also urge members of the public to report instantly when they see suspicious people around Zesa infrastructure,” Manyaya said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still underway.

In a related case, a 315kva transformer was dropped along Sony Road in Marlborough as suspected criminals fled the scene after being spotted by an alert gardener.

