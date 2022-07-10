Letter to my people: What the ZEC appointments tell us

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People

When you think you have seen it all from the Lacoste usurpers, they will shock you with another dumb move.

Last week I was shocked to see Kembo Mohadi’s daughter being sworn in as one of the six new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioners.

Abigail Millicent Ambrose was sworn in by Launchmore at State House together with Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Roswita Mutare and Shepherd Manvivi.

I am still doing my meticulous verification on the backgrounds of the other five, but I already have juicy information about two of them that were at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

But that is an issue for another day.

Abigail was quickly singled out because our clever nurse rushed to tweet her full names and there was that infamous Mohadi name.

The new Commissioners are:

Catherine Mpofu

Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose

Jane Mbetu Nzvenga

Kudzai Shava

Rosewita Murutare

Shepard Manhivi pic.twitter.com/5qmvUN1HVW — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 7, 2022

Most people started talking about her legendary dad, who resigned in a huff after an embarrassing sex scandal only last year.

By the way it’s now well over a year since Dugglish claimed he was a victim of hacking and voice cloning.

He threatened that he was going to prove his innocence and expose his enemies, but before he does that another scandal is brewing, kkkk.

It has now emerged that Abigail struggled to answer the six questions put to her during interviews by Parliament.

She could not answer a question from National Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda who asked: “To what extent has the 2013 constitution and the Electoral Act been implemented since the 2013 elections to date?”

She mumbled something: “Okay I’will try to answer the best way that I understand the question…Umm the 2013 constitution…” before coming unstuck.

Poor Abigail then admitted that she was out of depth and politely asked to be spared from the ‘tough’ questioning.

“Can I pass, I don’t understand the question,” she pleaded, kkkkk.

Baba had a bag full of tricks when it came to stealing elections, but he never sunk so low.

If you want to stuff institutions such as Zec with your children and concubines at least be smart about it by appointing people that have a bit of a clue about what they are supposed to do.

With that stroke of genius by the Lacoste gang, the credibility of Zec which was already wafer thin went down the drain.

Launchmore proved again on Friday that he is paranoid and is afraid of shadows.

For the umpteenth time, he lashed out at the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), which is pushing for the secession of Matabeleland citing the alleged marginalisation of the region by the government.

MRP is one of the fringe political parties and their ability to mobilise people to win even a burial society election is in doubt, yet a whole president thinks it is worth spending even a minute speaking about it.

The paranoia, however, should not be just dismissed because those old enough will remember that it was such behaviour that led to the massacre of over 20 000 people during the early years of independence in what Baba once described as a moment of madness.

We are also seeing the same happening to Citizens Coalition for Change members who are being thrown into jail everyday on very spurious allegations, including of trying to overthrow the government.

As they say the truth always has a way of coming out.

It is now clear, who was the architect of the repression during Gushungo’s time.

Baba was an empathetic leader and I can tell you now without hesitation that he did not like the ill treatment of Zimbabweans for differing with his government.

He was a hostage of people that wanted power at all costs, especially after the 2002 elections where the soldiers started meddling in politics.

Pictures of two policemen lying on the ground somewhere in Harare on Friday after they were beaten mercilessly by residents for allegedly causing the death of a 54-year-old man caught my eye.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police quickly threw the duo, who were fighting for their lives in hospital, under the bus.

Apparently the two officers were not deployed for the activity that saw them allegedly being involved in a scuffle with a pirate kombi driver who lost control of the vehicle, which then hit a pedestrian.

It is anyone’s guess why the gentlemen decided to self-deploy.

Our police officers, just like all government workers, have been stripped of their dignity by the Lacoste gang’s inability to pay them a living wage.

These are the same people, who are already campaigning to be given another five years at the helm come 2023!

Dr Amai 11 is not slowing down.

Last week she was in Mberengwa to visit local widows whom the Pravda told us had not received such “an important visitor” in their entire lives.

She “left people at the homestead awestruck by her humility as she knelt before the grannies thanking them for their love and the gifts,” kkkkkkkk.

I wonder how many of you who thought I was bad, still believe the Lacoste propaganda.

Munopengaaaaaa!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)