Odyssey: Kadoma’s entertainment hub

BY MELINDA KUSEMACHIBI

Accommodation and entertainment worries are now a thing of the past in the city of gold Kadoma as Odyssey has come up with solutions to both visitors and locals.

Located along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, just entering Kadoma from Harare is Odyssey Lodge which offers entertainment and accommodation services.

With its motto embedded in the definition of their name Odyssey: A long and eventful or adventurous journey or experience, the lodge has proven an ultimate place to be for a total package encompassing food, accommodation and entertainment.

The general manager Kudzai Chipengo told Standard Style that the lodge offers a number of services among them sleep-over facilities as well as entertainment with their primary aim being expanding it into a unique brand.

“We got into Odyssey in 2012 after acquiring it from the second owners,” Chipengo said.

“Our purpose was to take it, expand it into a unique big brand that would bring the best in Zimbabwe in terms of entertainment and good food.

“We started growing into accommodation and conference centre facility providers as well as hosting other events like weddings.”

She said music wise, Odyssey has hosted a number of top artistes both locally and regionally based.

“We have hosted a lot of artistes, too many to mention actually,” she said.

“We believe that all the artists we have hosted are big as they move up always, in life and even in death (rest their souls, all departed artistes).

“From the region, we have hosted Mafikizolo from South Africa and we are planning to host Morgan Heritage in October.”

Chipengo said good leadership was the secret behind the development of the hub of entertainment.

“We have had a very strong leadership, which has preceded the current general manager — Kudzai Chipengo — who is currently leading Odyssey into becoming a renowned brand,” Chipengo said.

“All of the current and past employees of Odyssey have helped to build the brand.

“It is not a one man effort but a community of well-knit people who agree with the vision of Odyssey lodge.”

Chipengo bemoaned the lockdown as the biggest challenge they faced.

“The biggest challenge was the Covid-19-induced lockdown and curfew periods that came with it,” she said.

“Power supply has somehow stabilised and this has gone a long way into making our operations smoother.

“Erratic availability of some products on the market that we use on a day to day basis has been another challenge.”