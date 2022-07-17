Etherton Beenie, Garry B return to Byo

BY SINDISO DUBE

WHEEL spinner Garry B and chanter and MC Etherton Beenie will make a return to Bulawayo where they last performed in May.

The duo will perform at the Boundary restaurant and bar where they last enticed fans with their dancehall set up mixed with local and international tunes.

The Boundary has also hosted international artists such as Big Zulu, Black Diamond and many more.

Their promoter Dee Nosh who has also brought the likes of Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Holy Ten at the same venue, said they were bringing the duo back after a public demand.

”The last time they were in Bulawayo it was a crazy show. The fans and the management said they should come back and make Bulawayo dance off the chilly weather. We expect a good performance like the previous time and also a good turnout. It’s time for those that missed their May show to make time for it. We have a number of shows lined up and we will be releasing more details for the Bulawayo shows. ,” he said.

The duo will be supported by Bulawayo’s finest wheel spinners DJMzoe, Nospa, Nickmicks, Henry HP and Kead Wikead.