Pomp and fanfare at Pastor Mukariri album launch

BY STYLE REPORTER

Pomp and fanfare characterised the launch of gospel musician-cum-pastor Daisy Mukariri’s album titled Celebrity, which was held at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza yesterday.

The launch of the ten-track album coincided with Bright Daises Christian Institute’s talent and family show.

The educational institute was also celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Students, drawn from the institute’s early childhood development centre as well as junior and high schools, were part of the audience, as well as their parents, gospel musicians and fans, among others.

Pastor Mukariri’s album, which is her ninth, features sungura musician Mark Ngwazi on the song Chikero Cherudo, gospel queen Dorcas Moyo on Kutakwa Nemabwe and Obert Chari of the Mebo fame, who is featured on the song Kurumidza Kupindura.

Chari was the first to go on stage after some performances from students and the Chegutu-based musician didn’t disappoint the crowd as he belted out the hit Mebo and songs from his previous albums.

Acoustic guitar musician Bright Chisango had his chance on the stage and gave sublime performances.

It was the energetic Pastor Mukariri, who kept the audience on its feet as she belted out songs from her previous albums and the latest offering.

Songs such as MaLevels, Chikero Cherudo and Kutakwa Nemabwe proved to be the fans’ favourite as they sang alone.

Gospel divas Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Moyo as well as Ngwazi also performed on the day.

Students from the institute did not disappoint as they showcased their talents in music, dance and poetry.

Radio personality Season “Chikara” Ndundu and prominent master of ceremonies Uncle T led the proceedings of the album launch, which was punctuated with evangelisation sermons.

“I want to thank all the parents who came here and support this album launch and the talent show, which are part of the school’s fundraising programme,” said Bright Daisies Primary School head Felicity Tawonezvi.

“You will realise that we are trying to raise the money to build and complete our infrastructure at the schools, particularly the boarding school.

“We had a raffle draw and this show, among other initiatives to supplement the money paid in the form of fees which we use to develop our infrastructure.”

Pastor Mukariri said her wish was to have one of the best educational institutes in the country that develops a whole person.

“What we want at the end of the day is to develop a whole person through education that fosters on the spiritual, intellectual, humane, social and physical development of our learners,” Pastor Mukariri said.

Pastor Mukariri is one of the lead preachers at Emmanuel Fellowship Ministries.

Other songs on the album, which was produced by Gibson Makumbe, include Huya Upinde Basa; Ndinoyambuka, Ngariende; Celebrity; Zvenhando and Kurira Munyasha.

It is seems the song Chikero Cherudo is endearing well with gospel fans and might shake the local gospel music scene.

Pastor Mukariri’s discography includes albums — Mwari Anoona released in 2010, Chikomana Delete (2014), Vhangeri Nengoma (2016), Muviri Wangu (2017), Rereka Nzeve (2018), Bhaibheri (2019) and MaLevels (2021).