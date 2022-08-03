Bryn Mteki back on the music scene

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

African roots musician and sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki is back on the music scene after a sabbatical, ostensibly because of his involvement in politics.

The musician told Standard Style that he was back on the showbiz arena with a number of projects lined up this year, including the release of his 10th album.

Popularly known as Sekurutau, Mteki surprised all and sundry when he threw his hat into the ring for the July 31, 2018 presidential election as an Independent candidate.

“Asekuru I would like to let you know that I am back on the music and I am working on a new album to be released soon,” Mteki said.

“I have been rehearsing with my band for some time and everyone is rearing to go.

“We are performing at Zim Café along Nkwame Nkhrumah every Wednesday.”

According to this weekend and Heroes Day holiday’s itinerary shared to Standard Style by Sekurutau, on Friday he will be performing at Spitzkop Leisure Centre, 100m off Bulawayo Road just after White House, before he takes his act to Club Lakers (Pahuku) in Hillside on Friday.

The Nora hit maker will on Heroes Day performs at the Leisure Centre in Ruwa to wrap up his long weekend schedule, which marks his return on the music scene.

Running under the hash tag Sekurutauvakangozvipengerazvawo, Mteki believes he still has enough to offer both as a musician and sculptor.

“I think I still have enough to offer to these youngsters in as far as arts is concerned,” he said.

Although Sekurutau did not go into detail on the forthcoming album, Standard Style established that there is a song that features businessman-cum-politician Phillip Chiyangwa and an African

roots and Soukus blended track, featuring Congolese star Koffi Olomide.

A son of renowned sculptor Richard Mteki, Sekurutau, who mesmerised the local music scene following the release of the song Norah, a duet he did with the late Zanu PF commissar Elliot Manyika, said fans should look forward to a mature album that is a true masterpiece of traditional beat.