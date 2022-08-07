CAPS United dismiss player strike reports

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

CAPS United chief executive officer Charlie Jones has dismissed reports that the club’s players downed tools and refused to train on Friday.

He accused ‘bad elements’ within the system working to tarnish the image of the institution of spreading lies.

Makepekepe players are reportedly owed up to two months in salaries and have resolved not to attend training until their grievances are met.

The 2016 league champions have been going through one of their worst seasons in recent memory punctuated by a number of training boycotts from players as they demand their dues while a good number have left the club so far this season.

However, after going on a run of seven consecutive defeats earlier this season things appeared to have improved in the field of play as they are currently on a five match unbeaten run.

Without clarifying the correct position on players’ salaries, Jones accused bad elements in the club for peddling falsehoods and working against the progress that the club has made.

“It’s not true that our players boycotted training on Friday. I only heard about it in the media. We decided to give the guys a off day since there are no games because of the Chibuku Cup and also because we have a long weekend,” he told Standardsport.

“Things are fine at CAPS United but there are always bad elements in the system which are bent on tarnishing the image of the club and the good work and progress that we are making as a club.

“But there is no club, which is 100% perfect. Every club has its own challenges, some of which are historical.

“There is definitely a lot of work to be done, but I have always extended an open door policy to ideas that can help the club move forward,” he said.

CAPS United are currently in position 12 on the log standings with 26 points from 23 matches, four points above the relegation zone.

The club has also brought in a number of new players during the midseason transfer window notably Tichaona Chipunza, Joel Ngodzo and Blessing Sarupinda among others.

Jones also spoke about the club’s target for the rest of the season.

“We have targets as a club, but firstly we need to make sure that our team survives (relegation) and then we also want to go as far as possible in the Chibuku Super Cup. But there are also a lot of positive initiatives that we have undertaken away from the field of play since I came in,” he said.

The next assignment for the Green Machine is a home tie against Bulawayo City before they play Black Rhinos in a tricky Chibuku Cup tie the following week.