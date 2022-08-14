Cattle rustler jailed 63 years

A 38-year-old serial cattle rustler from Mashonaland Central was sentenced to 63 years in jail after he was convicted by a Bindura magistrate.

Dzingai Kambanje of Marine village, Madziva pleaded guilty to seven counts of stock theft when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

He will, however, serve 27 years as the remaining years are running concurrently.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha told the court that from March to August this year the convict stole 16 bovines from different kraals, and sold them to butchery dealers. — Simba Sithole