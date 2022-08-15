Biti assault case : recusal application ruling date set

By Desmond Chingarande

A Harare magistrate has deferred to August 17 the matter of CCC vice president Tendai Biti who is filing an application for recusal herself after he complained that she was bias.

The application is the third against the same magistrate saying he need another magistrate to preside over his assault case.

Biti is accused of verbally assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare magistrate court in 2020.

The opposition leader who submitted his application submissions for more than three days had on Friday his lawyer Alec Muchadehama indicated that he wants to replicate on the submission by the state.

Apart from seeking the recusal of the magistrate Biti has also tried to have the prosecutor Michael Reza removed from his case without success.

Reza had been complaining that the matter had taken long to complete due to several court applications by Biti.

The matter is yet to go for trial since it was reported in November 2020.

Biti was in the process of filing an application for referral of his matter to the Constitutional Court before he abandoned it in the middle of submissions in favour of the application for recusal.