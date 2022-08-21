Mirukai Trust raises funds for orphans

By Bridget Wadzanai Mavhimira

Mirukai Trust recently hosted a fundraising event in Harare under the Mirukai educational support system as well as the Mirukai Young, Bright and Gifted programmes.

The Trust intended to raise money to cater for the educational needs of 400 orphans and vulnerable children in both rural and urban areas.

Josephine Musarurwa, a representative of Mirukai Trust said there was an overwhelmingly good turn up at the fundraising dinner.

“About 200 people showed up at the event and it was more than we expected,” she said.

“We chose the Manna Resort location because we wanted something classy and upmarket.”

Musarurwa said while they had a few troubles with the event, the timing was the major hurdle that they had to jump over because a lot of expected guests rein checked because of the heroes’ public holiday.

Zibusiso Dube, who is a friend of the Trust, said they received a lot of donations such as books, satchels, shoes among other stationary items.

“We have so many organisations that are willing to offer their services in kind, stationary and even offer trainings for the children in order to help the cause,” said Dube.

The fundraising was also a launch as the trustees Josephine, Barbara Melusi and Panashe Musarurwa were also celebrating their consolidation.

The organisation started in 2015 as a small group of dedicated people but sorted to consolidate in order to have more impact and reach out to more people as they go by the motto It takes a village to raise a child.

“I would say passion came together because if we all did not feel the same we would not have archived anything,” said Josephine.

They facilitated a tuition fees payment programme which also includes the exam fees, and the system support ages from 0-25 years. Currently they are assisting two girls who are at University level and Musarurwa said they took up responsibility for them since they were in Form 1.

“Both girls come from a single mother background and we have catering for them since Form 1 and now both are in university studying social and behavioural sciences,” she said.

The Trust’s strategic work practice is centred on a community-based approach system through working with the immediate communities that co-exist with the beneficiaries of their programme.

They work with social leaders incorporating of clergy men, matriarchal indigenous social framework and heads of schools.