Sunday word: Seven plagues of Judgement Day

BY PROSPER TINGINI

Genesis 6:5-8 reads as follows: The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thought of his heart was only evil continually. And the Lord was sorry that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart. So the Lord said, “I will blot out man whom I have created from the face of the ground, man and beast and creeping things and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them”. But Noah found favour in the eyes of the Lord.

Genesis 7 and 8 describe the events of the great floods that were sent by God as a means to wipe out his living creations, in response to the sins of mankind. He sought to exterminate every living being. But Alas!! the Lord is a merciful and loving God and he spared the lives of the righteous, noah in particular, including of other creatures. This could be referred to as the first of God’s judgement days.

There is an impending of such a judgement day on the horizon. Some Christians refer to it as the second coming of Christ, of which apostle Paul wrote to the Corinthians (5:10); “For we must appear before the judgement seat of Christ, so that each one may receive good or evil, according to what he has done in the body.”

Jesus’ apostle, Simon Peter referred to it as ‘the day of judgement’. In II Peter 2:4-10, he wrote; “For if God did not spare the angels when they sinned, but cast them into hell and committed them to pits of lower gloom to be kept until the judgement; …and to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgement, and especially those who indulge in the lust of defiling passion and despise authority.” In II Peter 3-7 he adds, “By the same word the heavens and the earth that now exist have been stored up for fire, being kept until the day of judgement and destruction of ungodly men”.

Jesus Christ wrote of that day (Mark 13:32-37); “Of that day or that hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed, watch; for you do not know when the time will come. It is like a man going on a journey, when he leaves home and puts his servants in charge, each with his work and commands the door keeper to be on watch. Watch therefore, for you do not know when the master of the house will come, in the evening, or at midnight, or at cockcrow, or in the morning; lest he come suddenly and find you asleep. And I say to you what I shall say to all: Watch”.

Apostle John wrote of his vision of what is to happen to the unrighteous at the onset of the day of judgement, to be executed in the form of some prescribed seven plagues which are to befall the inhabitants of the Earth to signal the end of time. He writes (Revelations 16): Then I heard a loud voice coming from the temple (heaven) telling seven angels, “Go and pour out on the earth the seven bowls of the wrath of God”.

So the first angel went and poured his bowl on the earth, and foul and evil sores came upon the men who bore the mark of the sign of the beast and worshipped its image.

The second angel poured his bowl into the sea, and it became like the blood of a dead man, and every living thing died that was in the sea.

The third angel poured his bowl into the rivers and the fountains of water, and they become blood. And I heard the angel of the water say, “Just art thou in these thy judgements, thou who art and wast, O Holy One. For men have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink. It is their due!” And I heard the altar cry, “Yea, Lord God the Almighty, true and just are thy judgements!”

The fourth angel poured his bowl on the sun, and it was allowed to scorch men with fire; men were scorched by the fierce heart, and they cursed the name of God who had power of the plagues, and they did not repent and give him glory.

The fifth angel poured his bowl on the throne of the beast, and its kingdom was in darkness; men gnawed their tongues in anguish and cursed the God of heaven for their pain and sores and did not repent of their deeds.

The sixth angel poured his bowl on the great river Euphra’tes, and its water was dried up, to prepare the way for the kings from the east. And I saw, issuing from the mouth of the dragon and from the mouth of the beast and from the mouth of the false prophet, three foul spirits like frogs; for they are demonic spirits, performing signs, who go abroad to the kings of the whole world, to assemble them for battle on the great day of God the Almighty. And they assembled them at the place which is called in Hebrews ‘Armaged’don’.

The seventh angel poured his bowl into the air, and a loud voice came out of the temple (of heaven), from the throne, saying, “It is done!” And there were flashes of lightning, voices, peals of thunder, and a great earthquake. The great city was split into three parts, and the cities of the nations fell, and God remembered great Babylon, to make her drain the cup of the fury of his wrath. And every island fled away, and no mountains were to be found; and great hailstone, heavy as a hundredweight, dropped on men from heaven, till men cursed God for the plague of the hail so fearful was that plague (end quote).

Just like on the occasion of the floods first judgement day, when He spared the lives of Noah, his family and each pair (male and female) of living species, the righteous and repentants on the second judgement have nothing to fear. They will be saved.