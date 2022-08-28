CRS commemorates Community Day

By Tariro Mhute

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Zimbabwe Country Programme (CP) on Friday donated wheelchairs to children with disabilities in Mbare, Harare as well as an assortment of toys and cleaning detergents to Mpilo Central Hospital Pediatric OI Children’s Play Centre in Bulawayo to mark Community Day.

Community Day provides opportunities for CRS staff around the world to reach out to communities they are working in, through giving back while building on existing relationships and to forging new ones.

The day is also meant to strengthen community of colleagues and developing deeper cultural awareness and trust with local communities.

CRS’ presence in Zimbabwe dates back from 1989 after the organisation was registered in 1988 as a private voluntary organisation with the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry.

Since then, CRS has been operational in almost all provinces in Zimbabwe complementing government’s efforts through its implementing partners as well as direct implementation.

Over the years, CRS’ strategic focus for relief and development work is accomplished through various projects for emergency response, orphans, and vulnerable children, health, agricultural livelihoods, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding.

Additionally, CRS has long-standing relationships with church, and non-church partners and communities throughout the country.

Zimbabwe CP implements projects through 14 partner organisations in 30 districts in line with its strategic focus.

Portia Machisa from Matapi Flats in Mbare, mother to Audrey, a 12-year-old girl one of the wheelchair recipients had this to say: “I am grateful for the wheelchair, Audrey can now play with others, before she was only restricted to the house because as you can see she can not walk.”

“She outgrew the wheelchair she had years back and I had to carry her whenever we travel.

“I am so happy I cannot explain it, I live for Audrey and seeing her happy like this warms my heart.

“Please continue doing this for others as well.”

CRS Zimbabwe’s strategy is very intentional about advancing a vision in which all people — with a preferential option for the vulnerable and marginalised —have opportunities to fulfill their God-given human potential (integral human development).

CRS country representative Tapfuma Murove said: “CRS works in partnership with local communities and institutions to advance our mission of service to the vulnerable and marginalised.”

“We feel very privileged to be contributing to this Mbare community today and it is our hope that this small gesture will go a long way in improving the well-being of people living with disabilities.”