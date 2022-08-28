It’s not war when Macheso, Ngwazi ‘clash’

BY SINDISO DUBE

HIGH riding sungura artist Mark Ngwazi who is making waves with his recently released album Nharo Nezvine Nharo said it will not be a contest when he shares the stage with sungura veteran Alick Macheso as many have ‘labelled’ it.

The two will be part of performers who will grace a musical fete at Pamuzinda Highway Xscape on September 3. The show dubbed Sungura Festival will also feature Peter Moyo, Somandla Ndebele, Leonard Zhakata and MC Skywalker.

The spotlight will be on Macheso and Ngwazi after their comparisons on social media which has resulted in a division within music lovers.

Many insinuated that Ngwazi was in competition with Macheso after he released his fifth album Nharo Nezvine Nharo just a week after Macheso’s launch of Tinosvitswa Nashe.

Macheso and Ngwazi have been on the road spreading the gospel of their newly released sungura albums. Macheso is currently on an overseas tour with Gemma Griffiths while the Njanja Express head was in Kempton Park in South Africa last week.

“I can’t wait to be on the same stage with legends like Macheso. Somandla Ndebele and Leonard Zhakata. These legends are the reasons why such young artists like me and my brother Peter Moyo are in this position. They did a lot for the genre and Zimbabwean music at large. They paved the way for us and I can’t wait to be sharing the stage with them,” Ngwazi said.

“Rather than battling like many have insinuated and labelled this show, this show is all about the coming together of two generations, the new and the old, the old paved a way for us and we want to honour them and show them love.”

The Nyaradzo Yababa hit maker added that music is not about competition but complementing each other.

“Music is not a competition but we need to complement each other in our different matures. We are all different and we bring in the different good out of each other and all this is meant to entertain and educate the fans rather than outclassing each other,” he said.

“There are no castles and thrones in music. We should not fight over thrones that don’t exist. We should work together in unity just like what we will do on September 3.

“Personally, I and my band can’t wait to play with others on that day. I am happy sungura has been getting much attention and we hope it stays like that. We have many artists dropping albums and singles. I urge more to release music. Let’s suffocate the market with sungura music and make sungura great again.”